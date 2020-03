Sisi Yemmie is back with another food vlog, and this time she’s teaching us how to make this delicious spaghetti recipe with just six ingredients.

Heres what you need to make this Spaghetti Recipe

Spaghetti

Ugu

Smoked Mackerel

Tomatoes

Scotch Bonnet

Onions

Salt

Fish Seasoning

Thyme

Watch and learn.