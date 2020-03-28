Connect with us

#AtHomeWithBN: Remi Makanjuola is Here with Useful Tips You Will Need to Raise Your Child(ren) Positively

#AtHomeWithBN: Remi Makanjuola is Here with Useful Tips You Will Need to Raise Your Child(ren) Positively

BN TV

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Hey BNers!

We officially kicked off #AtHomeWithBN – a series of Insta Live chats on @bellanaijaonline to help you make the best out of your time at home.

We understand that raising the kids is not an easy task, and now that they are home, no school, no stepping out, no fun in the park, no fun activity outside the house and several normal things they’ve been restricted to, because of this COVID-19 season, what best way can you keep them occupied and entertained?

That is why for our second episode, BellaNaija’s Head of Content, Adesola Ade-Unuigbe had a quick chat with Remi Makanjuola of @gracetoparent on the topic “Positive Parenting in the time of COVID-19”, and she shared tips every parent will need to raise their child(ren) positively.

Remi Makanjuola is a successful entrepreneur who loves children and has a passion for positive parenting. At the core of her heart is her faith. She is the owner of Alpha’s Way Preschool in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Founder of Grace to Parent a platform that equips parents with practical tools to joyfully raise children that have a desire to please God. She’s also the creator of Family Scripture Time – a 52-week devotional, the host of Let’s Talk Parenting Live, and the author of the “No Shout” Parent workbook.

Watch our conversation with her below. Learn and enjoy!

