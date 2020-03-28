BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH “Victim” by Mercy Aigbe

The #BNMovieFeature is celebrating International Women’s Month with these award-winning movies produced by women. We specifically want to celebrate the women who have been integral to movie making in Nigeria, featuring a selection of brilliant movies from Nollywood.

***

The movie for today is the Jade Osiberu–produced movie titled “Victim”.

Mercy Aigbe is an actress, director, scriptwriter and producer who has acted in various movies since the start of her career.

Due to Yeni’s past experiences, she results to violence means in getting revenge for herself from men. She soon meets a loving man, who is oblivious of her past. Events lead him to an unpleasant situation where he would likely become one of her victims. Subscribe to MercyAigbeTv for more movies.

The movie stars Juliet Ibrahim, Seun Akindele, Funso Adeolu, Mercy Aigbe, Olu Jacobs, Fathia Balogun, Saidi Balogun, and others.

Watch the movie below: