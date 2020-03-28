Connect with us

BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH "Victim" by Mercy Aigbe

#AtHomeWithBN: Remi Makanjuola is Here with Useful Tips You Will Need to Raise Your Child(ren) Positively

WATCH the First Episode of Isabella Akinseye's Vlog "Correct Student" - COVID-19 & Your Future Study Plans

Don’t Miss this Episode of Accelerate TV’s “Guess The Beat” with Cilsoul & Maj | WATCH

Korede Bello Played the Song Association Challenge on Faari By Sisi Ope & it was Fun! | Watch

#AtHomeWithBN: Connect with Steph Ogundoyin of Tidy Tribe on another Interactive Episode on our Instalive

AskDamz is Dishing Out Ways We Can Effectively Achieve Our Weight & Wellness Goals While At Home

Bovi & Basketmouth Engage in a Battle for Coronavirus Supplies in this Hilarious Skit | Watch

Kraks TV is Out with a Brand new Web Series "Guarded" | Watch Episode 1

Kaliné Akinkugbe does the “10 Facts About Me!” Tag | WATCH

The #BNMovieFeature is celebrating International Women’s Month with these award-winning movies produced by women. We specifically want to celebrate the women who have been integral to movie making in Nigeria, featuring a selection of brilliant movies from Nollywood.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, short films, serials and so much more.

***

The movie for today is the Jade Osiberuproduced movie titled “Victim”.

Mercy Aigbe is an actress, director, scriptwriter and producer who has acted in various movies since the start of her career.

Due to Yeni’s past experiences, she results to violence means in getting revenge for herself from men. She soon meets a loving man, who is oblivious of her past. Events lead him to an unpleasant situation where he would likely become one of her victims. Subscribe to MercyAigbeTv for more movies.

The movie stars Juliet Ibrahim, Seun Akindele, Funso Adeolu, Mercy Aigbe, Olu Jacobs, Fathia Balogun, Saidi Balogun, and others.

Watch the movie below:

