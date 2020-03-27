AskDamz is Dishing Out Ways We Can Effectively Achieve Our Weight & Wellness Goals While At Home

Hey BellaNaijarians!

BellaNaija officially launched its first live chat series tagged #AtHomeWithBN for many of us who are currently stuck at home and wondering how to make the best of it.

We understand that for many of us who are self-quarantining or otherwise isolated due to the surreal coronavirus season, the health crisis is fundamentally changing our relationship with the world, each other, and even our own homes, but how can we effectively achieve our weight and wellness goals while stuck at home?

BellaNaija’s Head of Content, Adesola Ade-Unuigbe kicked off the first episode of #AtHomeWithBN with Adedamola Ladejobi, a weight and wellness coach of @askdamz, and she answered several questions ranging from healthy food to various ways we can exercise while still within our environment.

Watch our conversation with her below.