Sister Sister! Taiwo & Kehinde Bankole are Major Twin Goals for their Birthday

Nollywood actress Kehinde Bankole and her twin sister Taiwo Bankole have never disappointed when it comes to slaying gracefully and for this year’s birthday, they have done it again.

The lovely duo looked totally ravishing in red outfits as they celebrated their birthday. Check out their photos:

Photo Credit:

Photo: @tapstudios

Make-up: @moodblends

Hair: @stylebyjohncollinscut @bimzhair

Creative Directing: @teni_michaels