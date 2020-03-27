Connect with us

These Celebrities are Bored of Self-Isolation so they are Doing... 😂

These Celebrities are Bored of Self-Isolation so they are Doing… 😂

1 hour ago

The entire world may be slowing down, but that hasn’t stopped entertainers from entertaining us. While living in self-isolation, things can get pretty boring, and time can go by at a cripplingly low rate, meaning your mind can begin to play tricks on you.

But our entertainers have stepped forward to tackle the self-isolation boredom, in, well, so many different ways.

Check out what our faves are doing:

Tiwa Savage is bored so she entertaining herself the best way

View this post on Instagram

Ish is getting real out here 🤦🏾‍♀️

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

Seyi Shay was bored so she made this fun outfit change video

Alex Ekubo‘s side hustle is probably comedy skit-making because he nailed this one

Mercy Aigbe is on an eating spree!

View this post on Instagram

Current Situation my 7th meal today 😢😭

A post shared by Mercilicious (@realmercyaigbe) on

Tobi Bakre is also on an eating spree

Ini Dimma is learning to play the guitar

Teni is bored so to kill her boredom, she is trying out some exercises

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine Exercises

A post shared by Teniola Apata (One take god) (@tenientertainer) on

Toke Makinwa has made loads of Tik Tok videos in the past few days and they are just so hilarious

View this post on Instagram

You gotta love it 😍 TikTok I mean – TokeMakinwa 5 things to help you stay sane at home. Exercising guys, do something, get moving, walk, stretch, not your jaws but your actual body. Tv/Movies – let your brain relax from all the hustle, no need to feel guilty for taking time out, the whole world is on a time out. PodCasts are helpful, affirmations and positive messages are good for the soul. The devil tries to find work for the idle mind, now is the time to get back to you, breathe in good messages, think about your mental health, write a note of forgiveness (you don’t have to send) stop stalking your ex/people you don’t like, only positive vibrations. Games – download Houseparty, TokTok, triller….I just did, play board games, interact with other humans Sleep – your body needs it. Share yours

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on

