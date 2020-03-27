These Celebrities are Bored of Self-Isolation so they are Doing... 😂

The entire world may be slowing down, but that hasn’t stopped entertainers from entertaining us. While living in self-isolation, things can get pretty boring, and time can go by at a cripplingly low rate, meaning your mind can begin to play tricks on you.

But our entertainers have stepped forward to tackle the self-isolation boredom, in, well, so many different ways.

Check out what our faves are doing:

Tiwa Savage is bored so she entertaining herself the best way

Seyi Shay was bored so she made this fun outfit change video

Alex Ekubo‘s side hustle is probably comedy skit-making because he nailed this one

Mercy Aigbe is on an eating spree!

Tobi Bakre is also on an eating spree

Ini Dimma is learning to play the guitar

Teni is bored so to kill her boredom, she is trying out some exercises

Toke Makinwa has made loads of Tik Tok videos in the past few days and they are just so hilarious