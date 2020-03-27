Bovi & Basketmouth Engage in a Battle for Coronavirus Supplies in this Hilarious Skit | Watch

We are in the season of the coronavirus pandemic and every day people are finding ways to manage the new reality and one of the ways is through comedy.

In this new skit, Basketmouth, Bovi, Lasisi Elenu, and Koloman are involved in a syndicate that supplies chloroquine and tissue paper which is in high demand. A deal between both parties goes sour after a fake product is detected.

