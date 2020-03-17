Connect with us

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Features Inspired

Mfonobong Inyang: Dear Amazing Woman, You’re Doing Well!

Career Features Inspired

Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr. of DottsMediaHouse is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: Content Marketing Mistakes Not To Make On International Women's Day

Inspired

How can You leave a Lasting Footprint in Your Community? Join the EiE #OnePerson Campaign Today

Inspired Promotions

Babajide Sanwo-Olu schools us on How to celebrate International Women's Month

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired Promotions

AWP Network honours Idia Aisien, Fakhuus Hashim & Tope Ganiyah Fajingbesi-Balogun

Features Inspired

Eniola Olaosebikan: What Do You Have in Your Hands?

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BellaNaija.com

Published

34 mins ago

 on

Today’s Quote of the Day is by Robert Anthony.

When you blame others, you give up your power to change.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: Honey, It’s Time We Go Crazy by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: The Pressure of Being a Man in Nigeria

Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye: The Difference Between Sponsors & Mentors

Mfonobong Inyang: Dear Amazing Woman, You’re Doing Well!

What Nigerian Employers Expect from Degree Holders Vs. What Nigerian Universities Produce

Advertisement
css.php