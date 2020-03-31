Connect with us

This Special Chicken Sauce by Chef Lola is the Perfect Side Recipe

The #DontRushChallenge is the Best Thing You'll See Today

Sophia Momodu & her BFF Taje Prest are Keeping our Spirits High with this episode of "Talk the Talk with TSM" | Watch

Tuke Morgan's Skincare Routine for New Moms is a Must Watch

Let Backstreet Boys Serenade You with their Hit "I Want it That Way" | WATCH

Asa & DJ Cuppy's Virtual Concerts were Mind Blowing | WATCH

The Actors from "Contagion" are Teaching Us How to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Yomi Black’s TV Series “Room 420” | WATCH

These Artistes are Inviting You to their Virtual Music Concert | WATCH

#AtHomeWithBN: WATCH Steph Ogundoyin take us through How to Keep Our Homes Clean & Free of the Virus

This Special Chicken Sauce by Chef Lola is the Perfect Side Recipe

You’ll love this easy to make delicious and juicy chicken sauce recipe by Chef Lola. This yummy chicken sauce is perfect with rice and plantain.

Chef Lola says: “Here is my Easy Chicken Sauce. I hope you love it as much as we do!”

Ingredients:

1.5 lb chicken breast, 1 red bell pepper, 1 green bell pepper, 1 large onion, 1 tbsp soy sauce, black pepper Paprika, 1/2 Tbsp minced ginger,      2 cloves garlic – minced, 2 tbsp oil, 1.5 tbsp Cornflour, 1.5 cups chicken stock, 1 Habanero pepper (minced), Salt to taste.

Watch the video below:

