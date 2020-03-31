You’ll love this easy to make delicious and juicy chicken sauce recipe by Chef Lola. This yummy chicken sauce is perfect with rice and plantain.

Chef Lola says: “Here is my Easy Chicken Sauce. I hope you love it as much as we do!”

Ingredients:

1.5 lb chicken breast, 1 red bell pepper, 1 green bell pepper, 1 large onion, 1 tbsp soy sauce, black pepper Paprika, 1/2 Tbsp minced ginger, 2 cloves garlic – minced, 2 tbsp oil, 1.5 tbsp Cornflour, 1.5 cups chicken stock, 1 Habanero pepper (minced), Salt to taste.

Watch the video below: