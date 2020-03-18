Connect with us

BN TV

Chef Lola presents to you the Perfect Sweet Potato Hash Dish | WATCH

BN TV Style

Get Dodos' Secret on How to Look Expensive on a Budget | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Lota Chukwu's Short Film on Domestic & Emotional Violence "I Am (Now/Not) My Mother"

BN TV

This Sisi Yemmie's Goat Curry Recipe is the Real Deal | WATCH

BN TV Living

#TogetherAtHome: The Coronavirus Has Millions in Quarantine | Here's How People Are Passing the Time

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Hilda Dokubo is Taking a Stand Against the new Patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria - Elisha Abbo

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kemi Adetiba is Teasing Us with a "King Of Boys 2" Snippet (& It Seems Makanaki is ALIVE 😯)

BN TV Music

N6 wants Nigerians to Show More Love to One Another on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

BN TV Career

Need a Clearly Defined Creative Process? Peace Itimi & Bolanle Banwo Have You Covered

BN TV

WATCH Chigul open up on the Struggles of being a Comedienne in Nigeria on "The Cover"

BN TV

Chef Lola presents to you the Perfect Sweet Potato Hash Dish | WATCH

BN TV

Published

47 mins ago

 on

Who says you can’t indulge your love for food and still eat healthy? This delicious sweet potato hash is a healthier and delicious twist to the regular sweet potato recipe.

Chef Lola in a new vlog is sharing how to recreate this yummy recipe using a list of healthy ingredients that is guaranteed to make you crave more.

Check out all you need below:

SWEET POTATO HASH
3 lb sweet potatoes
2 to 4 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup bell peppers (red, yellow, green)
1 tsp smoked paprika
salt to taste
black pepper to taste
1/4 cup green onions (optional)

GROUND CHICKEN
1 lb ground chicken
2 Tbsp Olive oil
1/2 onion, chopped
1/2 Tsp Thyme
1 tsp smoked paprika
1/2 Tsp Cayenne pepper
salt and pepper to taste

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

The Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Is a Great Resource For Residents of Ikorodu Who Work on the Island

How to Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Advertisement
css.php