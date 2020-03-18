Chef Lola presents to you the Perfect Sweet Potato Hash Dish | WATCH

Who says you can’t indulge your love for food and still eat healthy? This delicious sweet potato hash is a healthier and delicious twist to the regular sweet potato recipe.

Chef Lola in a new vlog is sharing how to recreate this yummy recipe using a list of healthy ingredients that is guaranteed to make you crave more.

Check out all you need below:

SWEET POTATO HASH

3 lb sweet potatoes

2 to 4 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup bell peppers (red, yellow, green)

1 tsp smoked paprika

salt to taste

black pepper to taste

1/4 cup green onions (optional)

GROUND CHICKEN

1 lb ground chicken

2 Tbsp Olive oil

1/2 onion, chopped

1/2 Tsp Thyme

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 Tsp Cayenne pepper

salt and pepper to taste

Watch the video below: