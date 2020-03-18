BN TV
Chef Lola presents to you the Perfect Sweet Potato Hash Dish | WATCH
Who says you can’t indulge your love for food and still eat healthy? This delicious sweet potato hash is a healthier and delicious twist to the regular sweet potato recipe.
Chef Lola in a new vlog is sharing how to recreate this yummy recipe using a list of healthy ingredients that is guaranteed to make you crave more.
Check out all you need below:
SWEET POTATO HASH
3 lb sweet potatoes
2 to 4 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup bell peppers (red, yellow, green)
1 tsp smoked paprika
salt to taste
black pepper to taste
1/4 cup green onions (optional)
GROUND CHICKEN
1 lb ground chicken
2 Tbsp Olive oil
1/2 onion, chopped
1/2 Tsp Thyme
1 tsp smoked paprika
1/2 Tsp Cayenne pepper
salt and pepper to taste
Watch the video below: