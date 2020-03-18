Connect with us

BN TV

What does it really mean to educate a girl? Michelle Obama, Liza Koshi & Thembe Mahlaba Discuss | Watch

BN TV

Chef Lola presents to you the Perfect Sweet Potato Hash Dish | WATCH

BN TV Style

Get Dodos' Secret on How to Look Expensive on a Budget | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Lota Chukwu's Short Film on Domestic & Emotional Violence "I Am (Now/Not) My Mother"

BN TV

This Sisi Yemmie's Goat Curry Recipe is the Real Deal | WATCH

BN TV Living

#TogetherAtHome: The Coronavirus Has Millions in Quarantine | Here's How People Are Passing the Time

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Hilda Dokubo is Taking a Stand Against the new Patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria - Elisha Abbo

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kemi Adetiba is Teasing Us with a "King Of Boys 2" Snippet (& It Seems Makanaki is ALIVE 😯)

BN TV Music

N6 wants Nigerians to Show More Love to One Another on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

BN TV Career

Need a Clearly Defined Creative Process? Peace Itimi & Bolanle Banwo Have You Covered

BN TV

What does it really mean to educate a girl? Michelle Obama, Liza Koshi & Thembe Mahlaba Discuss | Watch

BN TV

Published

44 mins ago

 on

It’s been 3 years since Michelle Obama left the White House as America’s 44th first lady, and since then she has traveled the world giving inspirational speeches, writing a best-selling book and doing charity works, but most importantly, Michelle has made it her mission to champion women and adolescent girls around the world.

In commemoration of Women’s History Month, Michelle Obama is continuing her mission to draw attention to the education of adolescent girls around the globe, by partnering with YouTube for a special series on “Creators for Change on Girls’ Education“.

The series features a roundtable with the following prominent YouTube bloggers: Prajakta Koli, who is outspoken about mental health and cyberbullying on her channel, “MostlySane“; Thembe Mahlaba, who is part of the team behind Pap Culture, a storytelling space shedding light on African youth culture; and Liza Koshy, who continues to create original content on her YouTube channel while growing her acting career.

In the video, Liza Koshy asks Michelle about finding her own strength to be the first in certain areas of her life, such as the first Black first lady.

Well, it goes back to an education. I came into my role as first lady, I just wasn’t Michelle Obama. My education put me in positions to have jobs where I was able to start my own organizations and manage staffs,” Obama says in the clip. “I was a corporate lawyer, I was an associate dean at an academic medical institution, I started a nonprofit organization, I was the vice president at a hospital. So all those skills, because of my education, lo and behold prepared me for this role of being the first, right, because you sort of get used to being the first. Oftentimes when you’re the first you’ve been the first at many tables.

But being at the table doesn’t mean acting like a man, and sometimes I think we get that wrong — we think, Okay we have to shed all of our womanhood to sit at this table,” Obama continues. “But the truth is, what we need is the balance of who we are. What we provide is the balance that isn’t there and that’s a good thing. Yeah, there are differences. They’re not better or worse, they’re not negative or positive. They’re different. And we don’t have to be anything other than our natural selves to add huge value to the table, but we have to believe in that.

Obama then offers this advice to the ladies:

We need to find and sometimes build our own tribes. That’s what I think a lot of these programs do for these girls: They pull them out of the isolation of their own homes because the truth is you’re never the only one, it’s just some time we’re so scattered that we don’t know we’re out there.

And these programs call these girls into one place and say, ‘These are the girls that believe they can run, these are the girls who are interested in economics, these are the girls who want to find their voice,’ and you’re not alone.

Watch the videos below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

The Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Is a Great Resource For Residents of Ikorodu Who Work on the Island

How to Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Advertisement
css.php