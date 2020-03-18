Get Dodos’ Secret on How to Look Expensive on a Budget | WATCH

Vlogger and MUA Dodos is out with a new vlog and on this episode, she’s sharing 10 tips on how to look expensive on a budget.

She says:

This isn’t the most important thing in life – but we all love to look “high end” and lux without breaking the bank as not many of us start out with a big budget on outfits but we have to start from somewhere! In this video, I want to guide you forward to looking expensive and elegant on a budget.