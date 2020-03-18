AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 328

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@layyinaaah #hnh2020 Makeup and gele @shinelxmakeover Dress- @avenga__ @asoebi_byjay
@makieyhite in @t16worldoffashion
@noweisibor in @nouvacouture
@ayoakinsehinwa at #doubleo20 Makeup- @divadivineatelier Fabric @deroyalfabrics Outfit @whitneyblack_
@debbie_beecroft
@layyinaaah #hnh2020 Makeup and gele @shinelxmakeover Dress- @avenga__ Fabric- @asoebi_byjay
Asooke- @jenrewa
@fab_ruchi in @wear_ruchi
@tokemakinwa at #BAE2020 Dress- @zhenawoman MUA- @preshy_n Gele- @taiwos_touch Photo- @tobi.olajolo
@orire.alesh for #momayo2020
@ayo_olla
@lolaoj
@sharonooja in @somobysomo Makeup @makeupkwin Purse @gedebe @thepoloavenue
#RQ2020 | Photo- @klalaphotography
@yomicasual
@the.tonibrown Photo- @houseoftunmi
Photo- @dikophotography
Dress- @24th_styling
@onyeeka
@shawnfaqua
Bride @khaffylat and her sisters💎🌺 at #momayo2020 Photography- @klalaphotography
@charishair
Beautiful couple and their #AsoEbiBella at #LoveStoryOnYou | Photo- @adigunvisuals
@stephaniecoker at #BAE2020. Congratulations @anita.adetoye x @emmanuelikubese MUA- @ennieyapha Dress- @ppoizn 📸- @ennieyapha
@liciousviva Makeup&gele- @bm_mundo
@inidimaokojie in @somobysomo
Makeup @riseandglambeauty
@iderao Dress- @twentysixthstitches Makeup- @mosewabeauty_ Gele- @taiwos_touch Shoes- @aminamuaddi
@lillyafe 👗- @suemanuell Mua- @marcxpro Hair- @ivys_place_ 📷- @praise_that_photographer
@sweetmumtiti
Lisa
@ifyokoye1 @nouvacouture @derinfromisaleeko Photography- @klalaphotography
@layoleoyatogun Outfit- @zhenawoman MUA & gele- @crystal_glams Photographer- @hayoor Fabric @bunniebees_fabrics
@bammybestowed
@toosweetannangh Outfit- @mmklothingofficiall
@temifitness
@pinkberry991_
@omowunmi_dada in @somobysomo at #AMVCA2020 #AMVCA7
@serwaaamihere #AsoEbiBella Hair- @oh_my_hairr Dress- @yartelgh Photo- @ansahkenphotography Coordination – @mamiohmyhair Makeup- @mzl4wson
@bm_mundo @tendarjewelry
@ceec_official #AMVCA7 Outfit- @sheyeoladejo Makeup- @dom_krasota 📷- @photokulture Hair- @vaavavoom
@bimboademoye at #AMVCA2020 #AMVCA7 Outfit- @somobysomo Styling @styledbyseun Makeup- @maryjayblaq Earrings- @pinkperfection_accessories Shoes- @feragostyle Photography- @mofebamuyiwa
#AsoEbiBella
@iambisola
@_bernie_01 at #BAE2020 Outfit- @officialeragbae Photo- @taiwos_touch
@hannaholatunji
@moeshaboduong
@belleraju Dress- @__rajuu__
@sylvianduka
@nouvacouture
@daddyshowkey & son @genesisthelion
@segunbabansoji @pipiyosh_ . Photography @Babansojiphotography
Kids!
Photo- @eleanorgoodeyphotography Have a one-derful birthday @baby_zanemuna Mummy- @daizysuzzy Baby’s outfit @heiresscouturenigeria Mummy’s outfit @ericamoorebrand
@iposhlooks Asooke by @herthesir_concepts
Photo- @50pesewas_photography
@kelsjiks
