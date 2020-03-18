Connect with us

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 328

BN TV Style

Get Dodos' Secret on How to Look Expensive on a Budget | WATCH

Style

If You Thought Toni Tones #AMVCA7 Red Carpet Look Was Chic, Just Wait Until You See Her Other Two Looks

Style

The BN Style Recap: All the Can't Miss Style Stories We Loved This Week

Style

BN Collection to Closet: Idia Aisien in Wanni Fuga

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Dineo Moeketsi, Bonang Matheba, Zynnell Zuh And More

Style

Who Won the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards Red Carpet?

Movies & TV Scoop Style Weddings

#RoadToBae2020: Friends & Family showed up in their Best Asoebi Styles for Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese

Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #AMVCA7 That Were Too Good To Miss!

Style

You Need these Ghanaian-made Batik Dresses in your Wardrobe STAT

Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 328

AsoEbi Bella

Published

1 hour ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@layyinaaah #hnh2020 Makeup and gele @shinelxmakeover Dress- @avenga__ @asoebi_byjay

@makieyhite in @t16worldoffashion

@noweisibor in @nouvacouture

@ayoakinsehinwa at #doubleo20 Makeup- @divadivineatelier Fabric @deroyalfabrics Outfit @whitneyblack_

@debbie_beecroft

@layyinaaah #hnh2020 Makeup and gele @shinelxmakeover Dress- @avenga__ Fabric- @asoebi_byjay

Asooke- @jenrewa

@fab_ruchi in @wear_ruchi

@tokemakinwa at  #BAE2020  Dress- @zhenawoman MUA- @preshy_n Gele- @taiwos_touch Photo- @tobi.olajolo

@orire.alesh for #momayo2020

@ayo_olla

@lolaoj

@sharonooja in  @somobysomo Makeup @makeupkwin Purse @gedebe @thepoloavenue

#RQ2020 | Photo- @klalaphotography

@yomicasual

@the.tonibrown Photo- @houseoftunmi

Photo- @dikophotography

Dress- @24th_styling

@onyeeka

@shawnfaqua

Bride @khaffylat and her sisters💎🌺 at #momayo2020 Photography- @klalaphotography

@charishair

Beautiful couple and their #AsoEbiBella at #LoveStoryOnYou | Photo- @adigunvisuals

@stephaniecoker at #BAE2020. Congratulations @anita.adetoye x @emmanuelikubese MUA- @ennieyapha Dress- @ppoizn 📸- @ennieyapha

@liciousviva Makeup&gele- @bm_mundo

@inidimaokojie in @somobysomo
Makeup @riseandglambeauty

@iderao  Dress- @twentysixthstitches Makeup- @mosewabeauty_ Gele- @taiwos_touch Shoes- @aminamuaddi

@lillyafe 👗- @suemanuell Mua- @marcxpro Hair- @ivys_place_ 📷- @praise_that_photographer

@sweetmumtiti

Lisa

@ifyokoye1 @nouvacouture @derinfromisaleeko Photography- @klalaphotography

@layoleoyatogun Outfit- @zhenawoman MUA & gele- @crystal_glams Photographer- @hayoor Fabric @bunniebees_fabrics

@bammybestowed

@toosweetannangh Outfit- @mmklothingofficiall

@temifitness

@pinkberry991_

@omowunmi_dada in @somobysomo at #AMVCA2020 #AMVCA7

@serwaaamihere #AsoEbiBella Hair- @oh_my_hairr Dress- @yartelgh Photo- @ansahkenphotography Coordination – @mamiohmyhair Makeup- @mzl4wson

@bm_mundo @tendarjewelry

@ceec_official #AMVCA7 Outfit- @sheyeoladejo Makeup- @dom_krasota 📷- @photokulture Hair- @vaavavoom

@bimboademoye at #AMVCA2020 #AMVCA7 Outfit- @somobysomo Styling @styledbyseun Makeup- @maryjayblaq Earrings- @pinkperfection_accessories Shoes- @feragostyle Photography- @mofebamuyiwa

#AsoEbiBella

@iambisola

@_bernie_01 at #BAE2020 Outfit- @officialeragbae Photo- @taiwos_touch

@hannaholatunji

@moeshaboduong

@belleraju Dress- @__rajuu__

@sylvianduka

@nouvacouture

@daddyshowkey & son @genesisthelion

@segunbabansoji @pipiyosh_ . Photography @Babansojiphotography

Kids!

Photo- @eleanorgoodeyphotography Have a one-derful birthday @baby_zanemuna Mummy- @daizysuzzy Baby’s outfit @heiresscouturenigeria Mummy’s outfit @ericamoorebrand

@iposhlooks Asooke by @herthesir_concepts

Photo- @50pesewas_photography

@kelsjiks

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

 

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

The Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Is a Great Resource For Residents of Ikorodu Who Work on the Island

How to Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Biodun Da-Silva: 5 Ways to Bounce Back After a Setback

Advertisement
css.php