See Maria Borges, Adot Gak and Tina Kunakey in Campaign & Lookbook Images From the Johanna Ortiz x H&M Collection

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 328

Get Dodos' Secret on How to Look Expensive on a Budget | WATCH

If You Thought Toni Tones #AMVCA7 Red Carpet Look Was Chic, Just Wait Until You See Her Other Two Looks

The BN Style Recap: All the Can't Miss Style Stories We Loved This Week

BN Collection to Closet: Idia Aisien in Wanni Fuga

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Dineo Moeketsi, Bonang Matheba, Zynnell Zuh And More

Who Won the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards Red Carpet?

#RoadToBae2020: Friends & Family showed up in their Best Asoebi Styles for Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #AMVCA7 That Were Too Good To Miss!

BellaNaija Style

Published

50 mins ago

 on

No one knows how to build hype like H&M, and the company released the lookbook and campaign images in support of their print-heavy Johanna Ortiz x H&M collaboration just in time for Spring. Famed Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz teamed up with H&M for the dress collection of our dreams. Featuring the designers styles signature statement making ruffles and prints – this collection is made for your next vacation. And the best part is, they’re all under a $100! The dreamy campaign and lookbook features Angolan model Maria Borges, Jessica Gomes, French Togolese Tina Kunakey, Juana Burga, Sudanese-Egyptian Adot Gak, Alessandra Garci and Gala Gonzalez, the super gorgeous pieces span everything from dramatic muumuus to versatile wrap dresses with amazing ruffled sleeves.

Key pieces include the vibrant red floral maxi dress, the magenta midi dress in broderie anglaise, the black patterned floor-length column dress in viscose crepe – one of Ortiz’s personal favorites – and the ruffled wrap skirt in black and white cotton-poplin. Extravagant ruffles are an important design feature, even appearing on asymmetric swimsuits. There are also some more pared-back styles including a cotton-poplin tunic shirt and monochromatic blouses are palette-cleansing in their simplicity.

In a statement about the collaboration:

 

“The imprint of Colombia – the rhythm of the Salsa dance, the beauty of the elegant orchids and the effortless palm trees dancing in a balmy pink sunset – can be felt in every Johanna Ortiz design. I’m thrilled to be able to infuse this H&M collection with effortless glamour and introduce some Latin American festivity to the H&M customer’s wardrobe. I hope customers wear the pieces barefoot and with a beautiful flower in their hair,” says Johanna Ortiz, designer and CEO.

Johanna Ortiz has a gift for creating confident, colorful designs that make you want to dance. This collection is both a celebration of Colombia’s creative history and craftsmanship and an opportunity to bring Johanna’s signature feminine styles to our customers. The reaction to the pre-drop was very positive, and now the wait is over, we can’t wait to see how our customers will style this exciting collection,” says Maria Östblom, Head of womenswear design at H&M.

Check out the vibrant campaign film and images below!

 

Pre-Drop Lookbook Images

The full collection launched in select H&M stores and online at hm.com on March 12.

