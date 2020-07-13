Connect with us

Style

Thanks Adeola Ariyo, This Is How to Wear an Off-the-Shoulder Top in 2020

Style

BNS Exclusive: All You Need To Know About Mimi Onalaja's "The Mimi Collective"

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Temi Otedola , Lola OJ , Lerato Kgamanyane, Lisa Folawiyo & More

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Presenting the Most Stylish Special Assistant: Ini Edo

Style

Thando Thabethe Strikes A Pose In Orapeleng Modutle for True Love Magazine's August Issue

Style

A Kenneth Ize x Karl Lagerfeld Collaboration Is Coming in 2021!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 344

Living Style

All the Stylish Moments You Missed from Chioma Ikokwu's Glamorous Birthday Party

Style

BN Pick Your Fave | Sofiyat & Patricia Bright In KAI Collective

Style

BN Pick Your Fave: Kim Opara & Beverly Osu in Weiz Dhurm Franklyn

Style

Thanks Adeola Ariyo, This Is How to Wear an Off-the-Shoulder Top in 2020

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Adeola Ariyo’s style is super chill – call it model off-duty if you will. This week we were enamoured of this look by the model and budding TikTok star – in a few current trends no less. The Cape Town based model styled on trend mom jeans with an of the moment off the shoulder top. She styled the look perfectly with a colourful eye makeup look.

The fun, flirty look is available at H&M and you can’t go wrong with a bold floral for summer. If you’re not in the mood for denim, you can style yours with a statement skirt,  a pair of bold coloured pants, or with a pair of peg-leg trousers.

Check out Ariyo’s styling below:

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

These South African Women Did Not Know They Were Pregnant Until The Day of Delivery

Tolulope Oginni of Transfurd Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Nkiru Ede: My Father is 70 Today!

Advertisement
css.php