Thanks Adeola Ariyo, This Is How to Wear an Off-the-Shoulder Top in 2020

Adeola Ariyo’s style is super chill – call it model off-duty if you will. This week we were enamoured of this look by the model and budding TikTok star – in a few current trends no less. The Cape Town based model styled on trend mom jeans with an of the moment off the shoulder top. She styled the look perfectly with a colourful eye makeup look.

The fun, flirty look is available at H&M and you can’t go wrong with a bold floral for summer. If you’re not in the mood for denim, you can style yours with a statement skirt, a pair of bold coloured pants, or with a pair of peg-leg trousers.

Check out Ariyo’s styling below:

