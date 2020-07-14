Alert: Monica Colby’s 10 Most Fire Looks From Dynasty Season 3

Confession: I didn’t plan to watch the third season of CW’s Dynasty. Initially, I’d watched seasons 1 & 2 avidly (I enjoy a slightly terrible but thoroughly enjoyable TV romp as well as anyone, especially with some insanely good fashion) – but I’d gotten a bit tired of the ridiculous plots and insufferable characters.However, when a friend professed her adoration of the amazing turnround of Wakeema Hollis’ glam in season 3, I knew I had to check it out. (In season 1 the stunning actress was subjected to ashy makeup and criminally ill-fitting clothes). Admittedly, I spend a significant time obsessing over other stylish television characters and great stylists, but frankly, I cannot remember a more dramatic style turnaround. Her style this season is a big departure from previous seasons. Gone were her ill-fitting dresses and awkward accessory choices. Replacing them was a gorgeous new wardrobe of sharply feminine pieces and vibrant prints with silhouettes that flatter the actresses slender frame.

Where fashion is a character with a capital F, looks can make or break a show, and Wakeema Hollis’s looks as Monica Colby in season 3 had me utterly captivated.

Ahead, check out some of Monica Colby’s top sartorial choices in season 3

There’s no reason not to have a great dress. And Monica Colby knows it.

Her femininity is really communicated in this vibrant pink Richard Quinn number.

Orange is the New Bright

Monica Colby wears bold colour on repeat this season, and this of the moment Alexandre Vauthier orange mini is truly powerful.

Think Pink . Preferably Monochromatic

Tonal pink is a surefire way to have an outfit read as polished, we particularly love this SS19 Arwa Al Banawi & Alexis Bittar jewelry.

Skin is In

If you’d like to show off a subtle amount of skin, opting for a high, peekaboo slit like this silk jacquard Alessandra Rich midi is a fashionable way to do it.

Animal prints are practically a neutral.

This zebra print is versatile enough to wear again and again. Looks like her Alice + Olivia can be mixed and matched with wardrobe staples and worn on repeat.

Unexpected Sequins Are Always A Good Idea

The perfect fit is key to a wardrobe transformation, and ruffles don’t hurt

This pink dress is a great example of how fit is far and away one of the best ways to seriously upgrade your wardrobe.

And so is this red asymmetric Michelle Mason number

And this gorge Solace London piece

Don’t be scared to take risks

Monica’s Halloween outfit is by far one of our favourite looks on Season 3. The sheer number catsuit is a bold choice perfectly offset by her hair and makeup lewk.

Credits

Styling @meredith_costumes

Hair @doonzydoll

Makeup @quintessencemua

