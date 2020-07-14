Connect with us

Style

We're Pretty Sure This Iconic Summer Trend Will Never Go Out Of Style, And Patricia Bright Agrees!

Style

Alert: Monica Colby's 10 Most Fire Looks From Dynasty Season 3

Style

Thanks Adeola Ariyo, This Is How to Wear an Off-the-Shoulder Top in 2020

Style

BNS Exclusive: All You Need To Know About Mimi Onalaja's "The Mimi Collective"

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Temi Otedola , Lola OJ , Lerato Kgamanyane, Lisa Folawiyo & More

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Presenting the Most Stylish Special Assistant: Ini Edo

Style

Thando Thabethe Strikes A Pose In Orapeleng Modutle for True Love Magazine's August Issue

Style

A Kenneth Ize x Karl Lagerfeld Collaboration Is Coming in 2021!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 344

Living Style

All the Stylish Moments You Missed from Chioma Ikokwu's Glamorous Birthday Party

Style

We’re Pretty Sure This Iconic Summer Trend Will Never Go Out Of Style, And Patricia Bright Agrees!

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

British Nigerian beauty Youtuber Patricia Bright stepped out in this popular KAI Collective mini dress . A summery iteration of the original Gaia, this new version comes in a cool, orange print and a sexy mini hemline. The cute design is easy to mix and match with everything from sneakers to sandals,. The silhouette is sleek and streamlined and looks extremely flattering on.  Keep reading to see how Patricia Bright styles this perfect look for the summer.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

These South African Women Did Not Know They Were Pregnant Until The Day of Delivery

Tolulope Oginni of Transfurd Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Nkiru Ede: My Father is 70 Today!

Advertisement
css.php