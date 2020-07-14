We’re Pretty Sure This Iconic Summer Trend Will Never Go Out Of Style, And Patricia Bright Agrees!

British Nigerian beauty Youtuber Patricia Bright stepped out in this popular KAI Collective mini dress . A summery iteration of the original Gaia, this new version comes in a cool, orange print and a sexy mini hemline. The cute design is easy to mix and match with everything from sneakers to sandals,. The silhouette is sleek and streamlined and looks extremely flattering on. Keep reading to see how Patricia Bright styles this perfect look for the summer.