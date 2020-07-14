Must See: Sai Sankoh’s Stunning New Collection Tagged “Portrait of a Lady”

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Fast-rising luxury resort wear brand Sai Sankoh has unveiled its latest collection perfect for the season tagged Portrait of a lady. Inspired by the designer’s travels to Italy and Africa her motherland, the new collection includes the brand’s signature vibrant luxury kaftans, stylish and comfortable ready-to-wear gowns and separates. The collection name is truly depicted in the photoshoot showing the different looks and personalities of a modern-day woman.

According to Sai Sankoh:

I am extremely excited about this new collection which is hands down my favourite! My first collection focused more on what I wanted but this is a combination of my client’s needs and my personal style. My signature pieces are the voluminous goddess Kaftans, but it was also fun to play with more separates and gowns. So much love and dedication has been put into this and I hope to see my brand propel to the next level and continue to make my customers excited and be proud of what they are wearing

See the full collection below

Credits

Credits
Brand @shopsaisankoh
Model @dosha.deng
Styled by @diamondmahone .
Assisted by @theishasankoh .
Photography by @obidinzeribe .
Retouch by @the_photgod
Hair and makeup by @w_a_f_u .
Set design by @twelvethirtyfourflowers

