Miss Enocha of LocksandTrinkets is undoubtedly one of ou favourite Youtubers and content creators. Her authentic and organic content, videos and captions are enough to inspire you and leave you entertained for the rest of the day.

When the fashion influencer first announced her pregnancy on Instagram, she sent her fans into frenzy at the surprise good news. The announcement post welcomed us into a whole new stage of the influencer’s life and her journey into motherhood. A very stylish journey if we might add.

And while there are countless #BellaStylistas who have boasted enviable maternity styles during the nine months they were growing buns in their ovens, Miss Enocha’s impeccable, cool-girl style definitely had our attention. And that’s why we are featuring her today on BN Style Your Bump.

You want to know how to style your bump without looking boring or feeling uncomfortable? Get maternity fashion inspiration from these looks served by Miss Enocha!

