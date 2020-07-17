Connect with us

Alancruzer's SS21 Collection Will Make You Fall in Love With Suits All Over Again

Alancruzer’s SS21 Collection Will Make You Fall in Love With Suits All Over Again

Damola Cruz led menswear brand Alancruzer has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2021 collection featuring formal luxury suits for all occasions.

Alancruzer presents ultra-sophisticated yet urban designs for this season from a colourful monochromatic number to a splash of soft pink made with delicate hand-stitched embroidered details on jackets.

Approaching his spring-summer 2021 collection, Damola Cruz keeps the inspiration edgy and well defined. According to him;

With this collection, I took my time to reflect on why I wanted to become a designer, what drives me daily to identify with those words “fashion designer” I realise the joy I feel when clients I have dressed along the way express their excitement from wearing my designs.

I became a fashion designer because I wanted to make my clients feel more beautiful and to empower them with a feeling of confidence. A feeling of knowing that they looked their best and could then present their best selves to the world. I wanted to make clothes that were flattering, sophisticated and make them feel immaculate.

See the full collection below

Watch the BTS video below

Credits:
Designs: @alancruzerbespoke www.alancruzer.com
Models: @christianprince @damolacruz @davicisuace
Photos by @trans4mazfotography ⁣
Video by @trepafrica

