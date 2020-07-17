Alancruzer’s SS21 Collection Will Make You Fall in Love With Suits All Over Again

Damola Cruz led menswear brand Alancruzer has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2021 collection featuring formal luxury suits for all occasions.

Alancruzer presents ultra-sophisticated yet urban designs for this season from a colourful monochromatic number to a splash of soft pink made with delicate hand-stitched embroidered details on jackets.

Approaching his spring-summer 2021 collection, Damola Cruz keeps the inspiration edgy and well defined. According to him;

With this collection, I took my time to reflect on why I wanted to become a designer, what drives me daily to identify with those words “fashion designer” I realise the joy I feel when clients I have dressed along the way express their excitement from wearing my designs. I became a fashion designer because I wanted to make my clients feel more beautiful and to empower them with a feeling of confidence. A feeling of knowing that they looked their best and could then present their best selves to the world. I wanted to make clothes that were flattering, sophisticated and make them feel immaculate.

See the full collection below

Watch the BTS video below

Credits:

Designs: @alancruzerbespoke www.alancruzer.com

Models: @christianprince @damolacruz @davicisuace

Photos by @trans4mazfotography ⁣

Video by @trepafrica