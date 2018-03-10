BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

For the Modern Man with Traditional Taste – Cossly releases Spring/Summer 2018 Collection

10.03.2018 at By 2 Comments

Menswear brand Cossly has released a new casual native lookbook tagged Modern Man which features filmmaker Mustapha Ololade and Damola Cruz.

The Spring/Summer 2018 collection introduces a fresh take on wearing native attires for that modern Nigerian man who embraces style and wishes to stay true to his culture.

The well-tailored pieces include traditional tops and pants sets in vibrant colours. Simple, stylish, timeless, and quintessential describes each piece from this line which can be worn for a variety of occasions and glamorous events.

Check out the full lookbook

Credits:
Designer: @cossly_, www.cosslywears.com
Models: @damolacruz
Photographer: @ayoalasi
Makeup: @bvmakeovers
Shoes: @eyez_ng

VISIT WWW.BELLANAIJASTYLE.COM FOR MORE AMAZING CONTENT

2 Comments on For the Modern Man with Traditional Taste – Cossly releases Spring/Summer 2018 Collection
  • Sunkeywale March 10, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    This should simply be called, For the African Man, Dont start B*tch*ng and Whimpering now B.N

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • AdamaziEvents March 11, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Love it. Forget the American slacks rock the African Style

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija