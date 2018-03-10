For the Modern Man with Traditional Taste – Cossly releases Spring/Summer 2018 Collection

Menswear brand Cossly has released a new casual native lookbook tagged Modern Man which features filmmaker Mustapha Ololade and Damola Cruz.

The Spring/Summer 2018 collection introduces a fresh take on wearing native attires for that modern Nigerian man who embraces style and wishes to stay true to his culture.

The well-tailored pieces include traditional tops and pants sets in vibrant colours. Simple, stylish, timeless, and quintessential describes each piece from this line which can be worn for a variety of occasions and glamorous events.

Check out the full lookbook

Credits:

Designer: @cossly_, www.cosslywears.com

Models: @damolacruz

Photographer: @ayoalasi

Makeup: @bvmakeovers

Shoes: @eyez_ng

