BN Pick Your Fave: Beyoncé and Tiwa Savage in Jacquemus

Today’s BN Pick Your Fave features Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Tiwa Savage in this same canary yellow asymmetric ruffled skirt from Jacquemus.

Beyoncé rocked the skirt for a recent All-Star Game paired with a J.W. Anderson logo hoodie, Gentle Monster sunglasses, and Gianvito Rossi Plexi lace-up heels.

Tiwa Savage wore the flirty skirt for the TTYA London x Beats event. She showed off some skin in a bishop sleeved crop top and black YSL sandals. She finished off the look with a ribbed fluffy fur coat.

Who styled this skirt better?