BN Pick Your Fave: Beyoncé and Tiwa Savage in Jacquemus

Today’s BN Pick Your Fave features Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Tiwa Savage in this same canary yellow asymmetric ruffled skirt from Jacquemus.
Beyoncé rocked the skirt for a recent All-Star Game paired with a J.W. Anderson logo hoodie, Gentle Monster sunglasses, and Gianvito Rossi Plexi lace-up heels.
Tiwa Savage wore the flirty skirt for the TTYA London x Beats event. She showed off some skin in a bishop sleeved crop top and black YSL sandals. She finished off the look with a ribbed fluffy fur coat.
Who styled this skirt better?
Mehn, they both look gorge tho! 😩😍
That skirt is really nice
None of the above.
I call it “copy cat” why do Nigerians have to copy everything?
I call you an idiot because beyonce did not design the skirt. Anyone who can afford it can buy it and wear
How? Because an American wears a skirt a Nigerian cannot do the same. I guess Beyonce has exclusive rights to the skirt.
I like how tiwa styled the look, however I think Beyoncé photographed better in the skirt. Tiwa looks beautiful tho!
Tiwa hands down, the girl brought it !
Her whole existence in life is emulating Beyonce.
You can never ever be her
You seem really foolish🙄
Biko Beyonce for the win,hands down…Tiwa always trying too hard with your over filtered and pancaked face…
What happened to women supporting one another, sentiments aside, you all know that Tiwa rocked that skirt with her melanin magic, but you all are up there criticizing for fear of the bee hive.
Tiwa for the win.
well yeah obviously its got to be optic illusion air brushed to beyond realistic perfection Tiwa. Not even qween Bee can compete against bionic filtered babes. But in the real world its got to be Qween Bee all day long.
Beyonce looks like she woke up, said ‘hmm, this is a cute skirt. I think I’ll wear this.’ Whereas Tiwa looks like she rummaged through her entire wardrobe, changed clothes about 5 times and spent 3 hours filtering the photo. I love that Beyonce, one of the most powerful women in the world, is not even wearing that much makeup and looks effortless. Tiwa tries waaaay too hard and her makeup is tacky and not well-blended, as usual. The sad thing is that Tiwa is stunning and doesn’t need all that makeup.
Verdict; Beyonce for the win.
P.S; Bellanaija, if you like don’t post my comment
You don’t have to write so bitter about tiwa🙄
@Ogonna And you don’t need to defend yourself under ridiculous aliases, Tiwa. Just do what your idol Beyonce does: stay unbothered! Remember: always stay gracious, your best revenge is your paper.
Ogonna, drink a glass of water, please. Why so ‘attack-ish? Or are you Tiwa? 😝
Tisa!
Tiwa!
This is not copy cat or whatever I love both of them