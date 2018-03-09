BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Pick Your Fave: Beyoncé and Tiwa Savage in Jacquemus

09.03.2018 at By 20 Comments

Today’s BN Pick Your Fave features Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Tiwa Savage in this same canary yellow asymmetric ruffled skirt from Jacquemus.

Beyoncé rocked the skirt for a recent All-Star Game paired with a J.W. Anderson logo hoodie, Gentle Monster sunglasses, and Gianvito Rossi Plexi lace-up heels.

Tiwa Savage wore the flirty skirt for the TTYA London x Beats event. She showed off some skin in a bishop sleeved crop top and black YSL sandals. She finished off the look with a ribbed fluffy fur coat.

Who styled this skirt better?

20 Comments on BN Pick Your Fave: Beyoncé and Tiwa Savage in Jacquemus
  • Funmi March 9, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Mehn, they both look gorge tho! 😩😍
    That skirt is really nice

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Truetalker March 9, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    None of the above.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • yinka March 10, 2018 at 1:29 am

    I call it “copy cat” why do Nigerians have to copy everything?

    Love this! 20 Reply
    • Tife March 10, 2018 at 2:49 am

      I call you an idiot because beyonce did not design the skirt. Anyone who can afford it can buy it and wear

      Love this! 113
    • Ec March 10, 2018 at 7:01 am

      How? Because an American wears a skirt a Nigerian cannot do the same. I guess Beyonce has exclusive rights to the skirt.

      Love this! 115
  • BlueEyed March 10, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I like how tiwa styled the look, however I think Beyoncé photographed better in the skirt. Tiwa looks beautiful tho!

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Cheche March 10, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Tiwa hands down, the girl brought it !

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Uju March 10, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Her whole existence in life is emulating Beyonce.
    You can never ever be her

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Ogonna March 10, 2018 at 11:13 pm

      You seem really foolish🙄

      Love this! 26
  • King bey March 10, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Biko Beyonce for the win,hands down…Tiwa always trying too hard with your over filtered and pancaked face…

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Hmm March 10, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    What happened to women supporting one another, sentiments aside, you all know that Tiwa rocked that skirt with her melanin magic, but you all are up there criticizing for fear of the bee hive.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Leah March 10, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Tiwa for the win.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • passingby March 10, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    well yeah obviously its got to be optic illusion air brushed to beyond realistic perfection Tiwa. Not even qween Bee can compete against bionic filtered babes. But in the real world its got to be Qween Bee all day long.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Sameerah March 10, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Beyonce looks like she woke up, said ‘hmm, this is a cute skirt. I think I’ll wear this.’ Whereas Tiwa looks like she rummaged through her entire wardrobe, changed clothes about 5 times and spent 3 hours filtering the photo. I love that Beyonce, one of the most powerful women in the world, is not even wearing that much makeup and looks effortless. Tiwa tries waaaay too hard and her makeup is tacky and not well-blended, as usual. The sad thing is that Tiwa is stunning and doesn’t need all that makeup.
    Verdict; Beyonce for the win.
    P.S; Bellanaija, if you like don’t post my comment

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • Ogonna March 10, 2018 at 11:16 pm

      You don’t have to write so bitter about tiwa🙄

      Love this! 24
    • To Tiwa, AKA Ogonna March 11, 2018 at 10:27 am

      @Ogonna And you don’t need to defend yourself under ridiculous aliases, Tiwa. Just do what your idol Beyonce does: stay unbothered! Remember: always stay gracious, your best revenge is your paper.

      Love this! 1
  • Alterego March 11, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Ogonna, drink a glass of water, please. Why so ‘attack-ish? Or are you Tiwa? 😝

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • quietconfidence March 12, 2018 at 3:28 am

    Tisa!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • quietconfidence March 12, 2018 at 3:28 am

    Tiwa!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Damilola March 12, 2018 at 8:59 am

    This is not copy cat or whatever I love both of them

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija