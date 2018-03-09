BN Beauty: Get Ready with Dimma Umeh and Seyi Shay!

For the new video on her channel, beauty vlogger Dimma Umeh invites music star Seyi Shay to get ready with her.
As they apply their makeup, they indulge in a girls chat about music, Yoruba demons, star signs and beauty must-haves.
Watch
This was so much fun to watch; so much positive and fun energy from you both.
Best YouTube video. Nice concept
Lovely. Fun and fresh.
This is a breath of fresh air. Seyi Shay seems like a really fun person.
I like Seyi shay’s personality, they both exude positive vibes.
Lol @ all the comments above….at least use different words…lmao
Same person wrote all the comments