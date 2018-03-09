BN Beauty: Get Ready with Dimma Umeh and Seyi Shay!

For the new video on her channel, beauty vlogger Dimma Umeh invites music star Seyi Shay to get ready with her.

As they apply their makeup, they indulge in a girls chat about music, Yoruba demons, star signs and beauty must-haves.

