BN Beauty: Get Ready with Dimma Umeh and Seyi Shay!

09.03.2018

For the new video on her channel, beauty vlogger Dimma Umeh invites music star Seyi Shay to get ready with her.

As they apply their makeup, they indulge in a girls chat about music, Yoruba demons, star signs and beauty must-haves.

Watch

6 Comments on BN Beauty: Get Ready with Dimma Umeh and Seyi Shay!
  • Me March 10, 2018 at 1:36 am

    This was so much fun to watch; so much positive and fun energy from you both.

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Wii March 10, 2018 at 4:35 am

    Best YouTube video. Nice concept

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Baby gurl March 10, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Lovely. Fun and fresh.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Michy March 10, 2018 at 10:09 am

    This is a breath of fresh air. Seyi Shay seems like a really fun person.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • true March 10, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    I like Seyi shay’s personality, they both exude positive vibes.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Seyishay stan March 10, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Lol @ all the comments above….at least use different words…lmao

    Same person wrote all the comments

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Post a comment

