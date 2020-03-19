Style
Found: Delasi Kekeli Is Making The Modern Art Handbags Every Bellastylista Will Want To Wear
Delasi Kekeli is a Ghanaian based sustainable fashion brand that uses recycled wood to create stunning, wearable art and its new release is entitled the Candy collection.
In a statement from the brand, they shared the whimsical inspiration behind the collection:
Delasi Kekeli was inspired by melted ice cream and donuts with sprinkles. The beads on it also symbolize femininity as well as his signature doodles of happy people who keep their smiles no matter what life throws at them: my Hakuna Matata philosophy.
Credits:
Creative Director : Delasi Kekeli
Model : Amisum Atebiya
Photographer : Caleb Odartey Aryee
Production : Ekow Barnes