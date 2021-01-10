10 Angolan Fashion & Beauty Influencers You Should Be Following in 2021

Connect with us

Style

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Angola, a country rich with culture, vibrancy, and colour is home to numerous celebrities, bloggers and influencers that are setting the trends across the continent and the world through fashion, beauty and more.

If you’re looking for your next style muse or dose of inspiration, look no further we’ve definitely got you. In no particular order, here are 10 top Angolan beauty and fashion influencers you should follow this year if you’re not already.

Maria Borges

@iammariaborges

Soraya Da Piedade 

@sorayadapiedade

Makuto

@figuradestyle_

Cinosanda Sandele 

@angodiva

Yonaza Almeida

@yonaza

Cilana Manjenje 

@cilana_manjenje

Juddy Da Conceicao 

@juddydaconceicao

Mell Chaves

@mellchaves

Aneth Maria

@anethmariamakeup

Jae

@juacirasidney

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

