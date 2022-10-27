Liquorose, Swanky Jerry & Ama Qamata Nominated in the “African Social Star” Category for E! People’s Choice Awards

Connect with us

Published

11 hours ago

 on

The nominees for the People’s Choice Awards are finally here.

The reality TV star and dancer, Liquorose, and celebrity fashion stylist, Swanky Jerry, were nominated in the category of “African Social Star”.

Other Africans on the nomination list include actress Ama Qamata (South Africa), Angella Summer Namubiru (Uganda), TV personality Shauwn Mkhize ‘Mam’Mkhize’ (South Africa), digital influencer Juddy da Conceição (Angola), actress Khanyi Mbau (South Africa) and digital creator Sphokuhle N (South Africa).

Only one of the eight nominees will go on to be the winner – and that decision is up to you.

From today you can vote for who you would like to win by going to votepca.com/af. You can vote up to 25 times per day, so make them count!

