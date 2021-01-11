Connect with us

Everything to Know About this Upcycled Collection by NKWO

10 Angolan Fashion & Beauty Influencers You Should Be Following in 2021

BN Style: 4 BellaStylistas share their Top Style Resolutions for a Brighter 2021

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Denim on #BellaStylista: Issue 127

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 366

The Fashion-Forward Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 56

Lydia Dinga's Sistercation Vlog Is the Burst of Normalcy You Didn't Know You Needed

How to be a Stylish IT Girl 7 Days a Week – Thanks Mihlali Ndamase

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Idia Aisien, Mai Atafo, Joselyn Dumas & More

Jackie Aina Adds A Brand New Vertical To Her Budding Lifestyle Empire!

2 hours ago

It’s 2021 and fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, as well as consumers, are becoming increasingly concerned about the environmental effects of fashion cycles. If any brand doesn’t at least care about this and look for fresh ways to do any good for the environment, they’re doing it wrong. Nigerian brand NKWO is at the forefront of this journey. Focused on textile waste reduction and sustainable sourcing and production of materials through traditional crafts, NKWO is a far cry away from the stereotype that shrouds the sustainability movement seasonally releasing collections of uber-stylish proudly Made-in-Africa pieces.

The brand’s latest offering is a collection of flared cropped pants, patchwork upcycled denim, and other wardrobe staples made together with a tye-dye craftsman from Northern Nigeria.

According to the brand:

BASIC BLUES II…this is our second series of hand-dyed pieces which we introduced to our Essentials range a couple of years ago. A great deal of our traditional fabrics and clothing have been replaced by cheaper mass-produced products, so to preserve our traditional craft skills we have made a commitment to working with artisans and local makers.

In this series, we are working with a master dyer from Kano(in the North of Nigeria where the famous Kofar Mata dye pits are located). He creates these beautiful nostalgic prints which we have transformed into easy to wear pieces.
*the collection is made from upcycled denim and cotton (both made-in-Nigeria and end of line poplin).

See more below

Credits
Photos:@scarpictures101
Models: @emmanuellaotokpa and @austin_lifu
Makeup: @olatutu_claire
Art direction and Styling:@scarpictures101

