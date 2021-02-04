Connect with us

See How Style Stars are Rocking Green this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 131

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 370

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Erica Nlewedim, Kate Henshaw, Hodan Yusuf & More

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed of the Week: Chic Ama, Lola OJ, Chioma Ikokwu & More

Chinyere Adogu's Chic Guide To Making A Fashion Statement – 7 Days A Week

See the 10 Nail Art Designs that are Inspiring BN Style Editors Right Now

10 Ghanaian Style Stars You Should Definitely Be Following Now

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Pearl Thusi, Vanessa Gyimah, Minnie Dlamini & More

See How Style Stars are Power Dressing this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 130

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Chic to Work: Issue 59

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

@tokemakinwa
@serwaaamihere
@stylepantry
@obi_sky
@thenitadanielle
@queen_serere
@tinakunakey
@omilagqoboka
@valsgramm
@br00klynbetty

That wraps it up for Issue 131!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

 

