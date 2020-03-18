Bisola and Larry‘s proposal story is all the cuteness you need for today. The groom-to-be told her to book the date, March 6 as they were going to be attending a friend’s wedding anniversary dinner together. She picked up a gift for the couple and on arrival, she kept wondering if the decor on the walkway wasn’t a lot for an anniversary dinner. They got into the venue and she was pleasantly surprised as her accountability partner had planned a beautiful proposal with the help of Love & Harmony Events. He got down on one knee and popped the question, voila, she said Yes!

We bet you will love every bit of this, catch up on more proposal moments here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Our Proposal Story

By the bride-to-be, Bisola

A week to the proposal, Ola called and told me to save the date “March 6, 2020” as we had a mutual friend’s wedding anniversary dinner to attend. We got candles because we thought it would be nice to get them a gift, little did I know the candles would be for our home. On the “D” day, we got to the venue and he took me through the back of the venue which I thought was funny. I was like “what kind of entrance is this one? Is this where all their guests pass-through”, he just ignored me. The staircase leading upstairs too was overly decorated, I thought to myself “Isn’t this a bit much for Anniversary dinner but what do I know 🤷🏼♀“.

Then we got upstairs and I was pleasantly surprised…my Accountability Partner asked me to be his Partner and do life with him.

Our Proposal Story

By the groom-to-be, Larry

I had always known from the moment we started dating I was going to marry her. We had also discussed it. It was a matter of when. My sister & I had selected the ring in January, purchased and kept it for a time she’d be unaware. I just wanted to catch her off guard and I think I kind of did. I had supposedly invited her for a mutual friends wedding anniversary dinner and Bisola being who she was had selected candles we could gift them. My sister had literally put everything together and it was just to get her there. With family, friends and our loved ones, I bent a knee and asked her to marry me. Thankfully, she said Yes. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this amazing woman and create a family with her.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Bisola

So I noticed Ola for the first time during Wednesday midweek service in mid-2018 when he was collecting offerings in Church. The first thing that crossed my mind was “oh this guy is cute but why is he squeezing face”, and then that was that. The second time was at one of the small group meetings which the church organizes to help young people interact better. Then the anchor asked us to write our names and telephone numbers on a paper and pass same round for people to pick randomly…what this meant was whoever you picked, you were accountable to. Yeah so this gentleman picked my name “of course, I am sure he was praying to pick my name…lol”.

To cut the long story short, he texted me that same night and it was pretty much an easy flow. I remember one of the things I had asked was, so what are we accountable to each other for? And his response was, pretty much everything to which I jokingly said: “I hope it includes money matters too”. We became very fond of each other and I found out what a sweet and caring person Ola was. Fast forward to a year after, we started dating and met both our families. It was very easy for both of us to blend into our respective families.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Larry

I met Bisola two years ago in church. She is gentle and has a calm soul. We started a relationship as being friends. In the church, we were paired as accountability partners and so we had to check in on each other every other week. I grew very fond of her in a short period and of course, there were times we didn’t agree as friends. After a period of getting to know each other and being mindful of my next relationship being the one, I knew I wanted to know her in a different dimension. We started dating after a year of being good friends and it’s really been the best time of my life. I introduced her to my family as the one and she fit in very easily.

We bet you are loving every bit of this, catch up on more proposal moments here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Planner: @lh_events

Venue: @thewatersidevenuelekki

Decor: @aquarianluxury

Photography: @weezy_scott

Videography: @thegalleryng