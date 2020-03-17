If You Thought Toni Tones #AMVCA7 Red Carpet Look Was Chic, Just Wait Until You See Her Other Two Looks

Toni Tones served a stunning trio of red carpet-worthy looks at #AMVCA7.

She started off the evening wearing a custom Mazelle Studio dress, featuring softly pleated chiffon throughout, a strapless bodice and princess silhouette.

A bun and silver jewellery completed her look.

Her next look to present an award at the event was a super embellished Lanre Da Silva Ajayi dress that took over 150 hours to create with individually handstitched crystals.

She switched up her look going from demure to sexy in this bold LDA 2020 number with a thigh grazing slit. If you ever wondered if Toni can do any wrong, you now have your answer.

For her final look at the #AMVCA7 afterparty was the picture of modern glamour. Her Adey Soile look upped the sexiness ante with a hip grazing slit, a plunging neckline spotlighting Toni’s spectacular decolletage. The floor length silhouette gave us a glamorous profile evocative of red carpet screen sirens of yesteryear.

We love how Toni kept most of her looks fresh and modern this year!

Credits

Looks @mazelle.studio @lanredasilvaajayi @adeysoile

Hair @thebeautybox

Makeup @anitabrows

Accessories @wowaccessorries

Photography @kelechiamadiobi

What was your favourite look?

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!