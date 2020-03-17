Connect with us

Style

If You Thought Toni Tones #AMVCA7 Red Carpet Look Was Chic, Just Wait Until You See Her Other Two Looks

Style

The BN Style Recap: All the Can't Miss Style Stories We Loved This Week

Style

BN Collection to Closet: Idia Aisien in Wanni Fuga

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Dineo Moeketsi, Bonang Matheba, Zynnell Zuh And More

Style

Who Won the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards Red Carpet?

Movies & TV Scoop Style Weddings

#RoadToBae2020: Friends & Family showed up in their Best Asoebi Styles for Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese

Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #AMVCA7 That Were Too Good To Miss!

Style

You Need these Ghanaian-made Batik Dresses in your Wardrobe STAT

Style

Travel Retail Store Koibird Launches Lagos Fashion Week Theme for SS20

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 327

Style

If You Thought Toni Tones #AMVCA7 Red Carpet Look Was Chic, Just Wait Until You See Her Other Two Looks

BellaNaija Style

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Toni Tones served a stunning trio of red carpet-worthy looks at #AMVCA7

She started off the evening wearing a custom Mazelle Studio dress, featuring softly pleated chiffon throughout, a strapless bodice and princess silhouette.

A bun and silver jewellery completed her look.

Her next look to present an award at the event was a super embellished Lanre Da Silva Ajayi dress that took over 150 hours to create with individually handstitched crystals.

 She switched up her look going from demure to sexy in this bold LDA 2020 number with a thigh grazing slit. If you ever wondered if Toni can do any wrong, you now have your answer. 

 

For her final look at the #AMVCA7 afterparty was the picture of modern glamour. Her Adey Soile look upped the sexiness ante with a hip grazing slit, a plunging neckline spotlighting Toni’s spectacular decolletage. The floor length silhouette gave us a glamorous profile evocative of red carpet screen sirens of yesteryear.

We love how Toni kept most of her looks fresh and modern this year!

Credits

Looks @mazelle.studio @lanredasilvaajayi @adeysoile
Hair @thebeautybox
Makeup @anitabrows
Accessories @wowaccessorries
Photography @kelechiamadiobi

What was your favourite look?

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: 5 Ways to Bounce Back After a Setback

BN Prose: Honey, It’s Time We Go Crazy by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: The Pressure of Being a Man in Nigeria

Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye: The Difference Between Sponsors & Mentors

Mfonobong Inyang: Dear Amazing Woman, You’re Doing Well!

Advertisement
css.php