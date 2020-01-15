Mimi Onalaja’s Mazelle Studio Look Will Significantly Upgrade Your 2020 Wardrobe, Thank Us Later

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

Mimi Onalaja attended an event on Sunday (January 12) in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Nigerian media girl rarely goes for an all neutral look, but we found ourselves really loving  this lush all white Mazelle Studio look.

For her beauty look she opted for a strong brow and bold lashes with a pretty neutral lip to complement her custom Mazelle Studio 2020  ‘fit.

The fit of the blazer is oversized but structured, but it is far from overwhelming. Mimi puts her own refreshing take on the suiting trend with the pleated jumpsuit bodice keeping the look super crisp and modern. 

Statement jewellery completed the look.

What do you think? Do you love this ensemble?

Credits
Wearing: @mazelle.studio
Makeup: @theodoramicheal
Hair: @flawlessfacesbyjanestudio

