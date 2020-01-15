AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 319

Bride and her #AsoEbiBella for #cslove2019 @kvng_bella_ Asooke @amoke_alasooke Bead @justbeadit_ng MUA @dstrandz Photo @ts.imagery_events Planner @eventbymo 2
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@pearledun for #dbaileys19 . Dress by @bolenny_couture Makeup by @makeupbyofe Gele by @perezglam
Bride and her #AsoEbiBella for #cslove2019 @kvng_bella_ Asooke @amoke_alasooke Bead @justbeadit_ng MUA @dstrandz Photo @ts.imagery_events Planner @eventbymo
#AsoEbiBella in @st.margaretofficial
@omareyy in @goldbyretroreligion
@pinkykelz
@esbysal #FandH2020 💜 OUTFIT- @esbysal MakeUp & Turban- @rjtmakeuppro Clutch- @bags_warehouse1
#AsoEbiBella for #Stew19 || Fabric- @deroyalfabrics
MUA – @dmofaces Gele- @temi_onigele
#AsoEbiBella @mzzmodele #oando2019
@naanshin
Makeup: @_Firenze_
@ramseynouah Oufit by @seyivodi @voditailors
#AsoEbiBella for #tubicomeone || Makeup- @banksbmpro #GroomsCousins
#AsoEbiBella in @virgiolifashion
@aidee__us
Makeup by @faycontours Gele- @blessa_beauty_makeovers Clutch- @cutoik
@princesszeeya
#AsoEbiBella
@mejorchika & her #AsoEbiBella @ugoch1_fae for #CHEERS19:20 Makeup – @uniktouch Photography – @kafs_lens Dress – @silkthreadz_by_fae
#AsoEbiBella @mzzmodele #oando2019
@atafo.official
@ariyiikedimples x @amanda_dara for #21stcathedralwedding Event by @laheiress Lighting by @box18media Photography by @ophotographyworks
@moadeola for #myforeverlove19
Photo- @hbpixels #tnklove2020 Event by @june5ive_events Makeup @m17signature Outfit by @bouderieapparel
@sweetwhumy for #lamour2019 Dress @styledbykingronke Photo by @ts.imagery_events Makeup @seun_williams Fabric @eclatfabricsng
@toosweetannangh || #AsoEbiBella Outfit- @mmklothingofficial Shoe- @ttdalk
Photo by @ace_photography_gh
#oforilovestory Photo- @chocolate_shot_it Decor- @Ot_decor Bridesmaids reception dress- @topefnr Bridal:bridesmaids fans- @cycybotch_bridal Bridesmaids makeup- @a.n.a_makeover & @flawlessdiva_gh
@beautybyblesss in @melodia_ng
@chikkyxo in @itua_stitches
#ourlongestvac2020 . Dress @missevys via @ohemaaglobal
@taramanishaa Dress by @quophiakotuahghana
@shalomchristopher_ in @runostitches
@dana.uno @dana.ngodo @ceobeautystore
@bolanlebello__ for #dttwedding
@diamondarksuits
Dress- @oobiuku Makeup by @hottiebond_beauty @kie_kie__
#AsoEbiBella
@amdiddyy
@veezeebaybeh Dress @olabisiodunne MUA @pamelamorgannn Bag @fusion_trendz Hair @londonvirginhair Styled @styledbymide
@ticlothings
Photo- @studio24lagos
@lookslikeagoodman
#AsoEbiBella
@thequeenhadassah & her Mum. w
@williamsuchemba
@fifidilly & beau for #ChiefOkoyaat80
Kids!
Photography @august55media Makeup @tummystouch Accessories @zee_jewels Fabrics @laceandfabricsng
@twinklestarstudios
Photo by @twinklestarstudios Family of @moyinkalu
#TheMadukas @uchennannanna @mikey_millym Outfits- @ngozi_nnanna_noel_ogamba for @ropchaelzy_collections Photography- @rinesphotography Makeup- @rinesmakeover
@ace.allmon @officiallygrayson
#AsoEbiBella
