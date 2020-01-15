Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 319

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 319

AsoEbi Bella

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Bride and her #AsoEbiBella for  #cslove2019 @kvng_bella_ Asooke @amoke_alasooke Bead @justbeadit_ng MUA  @dstrandz Photo @ts.imagery_events Planner @eventbymo 2

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@pearledun for #dbaileys19 . Dress by @bolenny_couture Makeup by @makeupbyofe Gele by @perezglam

Bride and her #AsoEbiBella for  #cslove2019 @kvng_bella_ Asooke @amoke_alasooke Bead @justbeadit_ng MUA  @dstrandz Photo @ts.imagery_events Planner @eventbymo

#AsoEbiBella in @st.margaretofficial

@omareyy in @goldbyretroreligion

@pinkykelz

@esbysal #FandH2020 💜 OUTFIT- @esbysal MakeUp & Turban- @rjtmakeuppro Clutch- @bags_warehouse1

#AsoEbiBella for #Stew19 || Fabric- @deroyalfabrics

MUA – @dmofaces Gele- @temi_onigele

#AsoEbiBella @mzzmodele #oando2019

@naanshin
Makeup: @_Firenze_

@ramseynouah Oufit by @seyivodi @voditailors

#AsoEbiBella for #tubicomeone || Makeup- @banksbmpro #GroomsCousins

#AsoEbiBella in @virgiolifashion

@aidee__us
Makeup by @faycontours Gele- @blessa_beauty_makeovers Clutch- @cutoik

@princesszeeya

#AsoEbiBella

@mejorchika & her #AsoEbiBella @ugoch1_fae for #CHEERS19:20 Makeup – @uniktouch Photography – @kafs_lens Dress – @silkthreadz_by_fae

#AsoEbiBella @mzzmodele #oando2019

@atafo.official

@ariyiikedimples x @amanda_dara  for #21stcathedralwedding  Event by @laheiress Lighting by @box18media Photography by @ophotographyworks

@moadeola for #myforeverlove19

Photo- @hbpixels #tnklove2020 Event by @june5ive_events Makeup @m17signature Outfit by @bouderieapparel

@sweetwhumy for #lamour2019 Dress @styledbykingronke  Photo by @ts.imagery_events  Makeup @seun_williams  Fabric @eclatfabricsng

@toosweetannangh || #AsoEbiBella Outfit- @mmklothingofficial Shoe- @ttdalk
Photo by @ace_photography_gh

#oforilovestory Photo- @chocolate_shot_it Decor- @Ot_decor Bridesmaids reception dress- @topefnr Bridal:bridesmaids fans- @cycybotch_bridal Bridesmaids makeup- @a.n.a_makeover & @flawlessdiva_gh

@beautybyblesss in @melodia_ng

@chikkyxo in @itua_stitches

#ourlongestvac2020 . Dress @missevys via @ohemaaglobal

@taramanishaa Dress by @quophiakotuahghana

@shalomchristopher_ in @runostitches

@dana.uno @dana.ngodo @ceobeautystore

@bolanlebello__ for #dttwedding

@diamondarksuits

Dress- @oobiuku Makeup by @hottiebond_beauty @kie_kie__

#AsoEbiBella

@amdiddyy

@veezeebaybeh Dress @olabisiodunne MUA @pamelamorgannn Bag @fusion_trendz Hair @londonvirginhair Styled @styledbymide

@ticlothings

Photo- @studio24lagos

@lookslikeagoodman

#AsoEbiBella

@thequeenhadassah & her Mum. w

@williamsuchemba

@fifidilly & beau for #ChiefOkoyaat80

Kids!

Photography @august55media Makeup @tummystouch Accessories @zee_jewels Fabrics @laceandfabricsng

@twinklestarstudios
Photo by @twinklestarstudios Family of @moyinkalu

#TheMadukas @uchennannanna @mikey_millym Outfits- @ngozi_nnanna_noel_ogamba for @ropchaelzy_collections Photography- @rinesphotography Makeup- @rinesmakeover

@ace.allmon @officiallygrayson

#AsoEbiBella

