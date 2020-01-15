Connect with us

Stormzy is the Cover Star of L'Uomo Vogue's February 2020 Issue!

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 319

Mimi Onalaja's Mazelle Studio Look Will Significantly Upgrade Your 2020 Wardrobe, Thank Us Later

Lupita Nyong'o is the Cover Girl for British Vogue's February Issue | WATCH her BTS Shoot

The BN Style Recap: The Most Amazing Style Stories You Need To Check Out This Week

Cardi B arrives Home to a Huge Adidas x Ivy Park Collection from Beyoncé

4 Outfits, 1 Slay Queen! Bonang Matheba was the Host with the Most for Soundcity's MVP Awards Festival

BN Collection to Closet: Zendaya Coleman in Tom Ford

Mazelle Studio's "Irapada" is the Perfect Mix of Traditional Styles & Modern Designs

Hands Down, These Were the Most Stylish Looks At the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. popularly known as Stormzy is one of the six cover stars for the new L’uomo Vogue issue. This February 2020 edition of the Men’s style publication is tagged “The Utopia Issue” and spotlights a cast of new creatives and visionaries who imagine and plan a better future.

Styled by Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe for the cover feature, Stormzy talks about his upbringing, his career, and being one of Britain’s brightest stars all round.

Read the full issue on www.vogue.it

Credits
Photography: Daniel Sannwald 
Styling: Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe
Editor in chief: Emanuele Farneti
Creative director: Thomas Persson
DOP: Krzysztof Trojnar
Grooming: Maria Comparetto @ Emma Davies Agency
Hair: Mark Maciver @ Slider Cuts
On set: Somesuch

