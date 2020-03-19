DJ Cuppy is Back with Another Episode of “Cuppy on a Mission” | WATCH

DJ Cuppy is back with another episode of her vlog “Cuppy on a Mission” and in this episode of she’s giving us a view of her “Cuppy Gold Gala”.

The Cuppy Foundation hosted its inaugural Gold Gala, a special dinner organized to support the works for the “Save the Children” organization in Nigeria.

Follow her on an exuberant journey full of highs and lows as she gives us insight into what happens behind the scenes of her adventures!