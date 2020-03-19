Connect with us

Are You a Feminist of a Misandrist? Watch this New Episode of Simi's Vlog "Stoopid Sessions"

DJ Cuppy is Back with Another Episode of "Cuppy on a Mission" | WATCH

Gbemi & Toolz Play an Interesting Game on the "OffAir Show" | Watch

Shots on Shots... Watch Toke Makinwa Drink through the "Never have I" Game on Toke Moments

What does it really mean to educate a girl? Michelle Obama, Liza Koshi & Thembe Mahlaba Discuss | Watch

Chef Lola presents to you the Perfect Sweet Potato Hash Dish | WATCH

Get Dodos' Secret on How to Look Expensive on a Budget | WATCH

WATCH Lota Chukwu's Short Film on Domestic & Emotional Violence "I Am (Now/Not) My Mother"

This Sisi Yemmie's Goat Curry Recipe is the Real Deal | WATCH

#TogetherAtHome: The Coronavirus Has Millions in Quarantine | Here's How People Are Passing the Time

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Simi is back with another episode of her vlog “Stoopid Sessions” and you can watch it here.

This is a show like no other, and she explores social and topical issues in Nigeria through fun, witty and intellectual banter.

On this episode, Simi, joined by friends, and Adekunle Gold, explore the topic Feminism and educate people on the difference between Feminism, misogyny and misandry.

Watch the video below.

