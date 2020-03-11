Connect with us

Music Sweet Spot

DJ Khaled is Showing us his Blessings & they are too Adorable 😍

Music

Coronavirus: Just so Everyone is Safe, Coachella has been Rescheduled

Music

New Video: Terry Tha Rapman - Kapenta of Lagos

Music

Small Doctor Freestyles New Single “Account Balance” on AKtivated Sessions | Watch

Music

New Music + Video: Black Rider feat. Cobhams Asuquo & Waje - Black Rider

Music

New Music: MC Galaxy - Biggy Back Side

BN TV Music

Ikechukwu is Addressing Popular Misconceptions about Him on Wedding Channel Africa's "Bar Room Therapy" | WATCH

BN TV Music

Obesere Takes us Through his Music & the viral "Egungun Be Careful" on BoomBuzz | WATCH

BN TV Music

Want to Know Who Naira Marley Really Is? WATCH his Interview with Olisa

Music

New Music: Skiibii & Obesere - Egungun

Music

DJ Khaled is Showing us his Blessings & they are too Adorable 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

DJ Khaled is making everyone mushy this morning with the adorable photo he shared on Instagram.

The music producer took to his Instagram to share an adorable photo of himself and his sons sleeping.

DJ Khaled cuddles up in bed with his boys and they look so adorable as they sleep. According to the DJ, the photograph was taken by his wife and he captioned it: “This is what very blessed looks like.”

The record producer is a proud father of two boys Asahd and Alam who he welcomed late 2019 with his wife Nicole Tuck.

Photo Credit: djkhaled

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwadamilola Soyombo of TCKZone is Teaching Kids Tech Skills for Free

Let’s Talk About Not-For-Profit Organizations in Nigeria

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Reuben Abati: Amala and the Coronavirus Patient

Rita Chidinma: Dealing with Mom Guilt

Advertisement
css.php