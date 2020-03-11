DJ Khaled is Showing us his Blessings & they are too Adorable 😍

DJ Khaled is making everyone mushy this morning with the adorable photo he shared on Instagram.

The music producer took to his Instagram to share an adorable photo of himself and his sons sleeping.

DJ Khaled cuddles up in bed with his boys and they look so adorable as they sleep. According to the DJ, the photograph was taken by his wife and he captioned it: “This is what very blessed looks like.”

The record producer is a proud father of two boys Asahd and Alam who he welcomed late 2019 with his wife Nicole Tuck.

Photo Credit: djkhaled