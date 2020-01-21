Music
DJ Khaled’s Family just Got Bigger with Another Baby!
DJ Khaled has welcomed another baby boy into the world.
The 43-year-old DJ and record producer who already has two-year-old son, Asahd, with his wife, Nicole Tuck, confirmed the arrival of their second child on his Instagram today.
DJ Khaled shared a couple of photos of him in the hospital alongside a photo holding the doctor’s hand in the air to celebrate the birth, he wrote:
THANK YOU ALLAH !
THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN !
ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)
The couple announced they were expecting their second child in video posted to Instagram of Nicole undergoing her ultrasound scan in September.
Photo Credit: @djkhaled