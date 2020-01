American record producer DJ Khaled is really excited about baby number 2 and he’s not hiding it.

The hitmaker shared photos of his pregnant wife, Nicole on his Instagram who tenderly cradled her baby bump while posing in a long silky dress and smiling at the camera. His first son, Asahd has also contacted the excitement bug from papa and he already has a name for his baby brother.



Photo Credit: @Iamjamesanthony