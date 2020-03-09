Connect with us

Scoop

The #FlipChallenge isn’t over till JLo says it is!

We’re not going to act like we all weren’t getting a little bit tired of everyone flipping the switch.

However, Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, just jumped on the challenge and reminded us why it is the best thing on the internet right now.

This is one video we definitely didn’t know we needed until it existed.

Plus, it might just be the first and last time you see Rodriguez stunting in one of Lopez’ outfits.

Watching this video twice a day is good for your health.

