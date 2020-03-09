Best Friends for 17 Years, then they Find Out they’re Actually Sisters! 🤯

We know the first question that comes to mind, “OMG! Is this a plot from a movie?”

Well, no! This story of two best friends, Ashley Thomas, 31, and Toya Wimberly, 29, finding out they’re actually sisters after nearly 17 years of separation, is a true story, not a movie nor book.

They met in elementary school while attending Sulzberger Middle School in Philadelphia, and grew fond of each other and became close friends.

From music to fashion, they shared a lot of the same interests. And, at one point, they dated brothers. It was an “unbreakable bond”. They had met once before, but it was at a birthday party in 2004, when they were young teens in Philadelphia, that they “immediately clicked,” Kenneth Wimberly told CNN

Ashley was 15 years when she learnt the man who had raised her wasn’t her biological father, and when her mother died a few years later. Family members began to connect the dots when they saw Wimberly’s dad, Kenneth, in some Facebook photos taken at an engagement party.

“Ashley’s mom’s best friend told her she had no idea my dad was Kenny. She said she and Ashley’s mom used to hang around him back when they were young. When Ashley told me, I knew something didn’t click. So I asked her to send me a picture of her mom’s best friend and showed it to my dad and asked him if he recognized her,” Toya said.

“Ashley was the only one of my friends who didn’t miss a single-family event. She was extremely close to my entire family on both sides. If my father is taking me out, Ashley’s coming with me. If someone asks who are those girls, he says ‘Those are my girls.’ If she has a car problem or any kind of issue, she always goes to my dad. But somehow our families never met.” she added.

Ashley describes the realization as “beautiful,” but also “extremely emotional.” She says, “I have so many questions for my mom and I will never have any of those answers, Did she know he was my father?”

“Big Kenny was like my dad. He was there for me the whole time and I had no idea,” she added.

Ashley, who is a mother of two children, said, “It’s just a weird feeling. It’s definitely going to take some time. I’m still in disbelief. But I want him to be a part of his grandchildren’s lives.” “I watched Ashley go through so many things growing up and now all I can think about is that her father was here and he could have been there for her just like he was for me. So that’s very emotional”, said Toya. The father to the two ladies, Kenneth, said he’s looking forward to building a stronger relationship with Ashley, showing her love, and also spending more time with his newfound grandchildren.

Watch the emotional video below.