JAY-Z & Blue Ivy had the Sweetest Daddy-Daughter Date at a Basketball Game

It was a sweet father-daughter day for JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Carter on Sunday afternoon when the dynamic duo stole the show, or should we say the court, at the Lakers basketball game against the L.A. Clippers.

JAY-Z sat courtside at the Staples Center, and appeared to have a fun-filled time at the game, as he proudly sat next to his baby girl. Blue also appeared to be having a good time with her famous father. The 8-year-old was seen snacking on chips, laughing with her dad and enjoying the game all-around.

When the game ended, the daddy-daughter duo posed for photos with some of the players, including JaVale McGee and LeBron James.