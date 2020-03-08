Sisi Yemmie gives Us a Front-Seat View of Baby Tiara’s Pinktastic & One-derful Birthday | WATCH

Connect with us

Tiara‘s parents, Sisi Yemmie & Yomi did justice in making her first birthday, a lasting memory.

Check here for photo proof.

Tiara’s first birthday party was nothing short of special; it was ‘PINKTASTIC’.

The venue was a burst of pink in different shades with decor by Naphtali Events & Party Rental and absolutely cute pink outfits for the birthday girl.

Trust Sisi Yemmie to always deliver as she gives us a front seat view of what went down at the princess theme party.

Take a look.

