Connect with us

Music

Get Ready for Kizz Daniel's 3rd Album "King of Love"

Music

Mayorkun drops Visuals for New Single "Geng" | WATCH

Music

New Video: Wande Coal - Ode Lo Like

Music

New Music: Small Doctor - Account Balance

Music Scoop

Timi Dakolo is Up to Something & It's Really Gangsta💥

Music

New Music: Dotman - These Days

BN TV Music

Skiibii Freestyles New Single “Emotions” on Aktivated Sessions | Watch

BN TV Music

Banky W tells his Story of Finding Redemption through Hope & Faith | Watch

Music Scoop

That Moment Kanye West met Burna Boy at his Fashion Show

Music

New Music: Dremo feat. King Perryy - Touchdown

Music

Get Ready for Kizz Daniel’s 3rd Album “King of Love”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Kizz Daniel is set to release a new album titled “King of Love”, two years after his last album, “No Bad Songz“.

The singer announced his upcoming 3rd studio album on his Instagram page with a photo of his new tats “King of Love” and album cover with the caption, “King Of Love ❤️ || The Album #KOL2020”.

“King of Love” houses 5 tracks produced by Phil Keyz, Kris Beatz, Fancy, Young Jon, and Selebobo.

His first studio album was released in 2016 album “New Era” and the second “No Bad Songz”, a 20 track album released in 2018, under FlyBoy Inc.

Check out the tracklist:

View this post on Instagram

#KOL2020❤️ || OTW 🔐

A post shared by VADO D’GREAT (@iamkizzdaniel) on

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Yetunde Onafuye: How To Manage Productivity When Your Plans Don’t Quite Work Out

Marketing Strategist Bukky Akomolafe is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Saying Yes to Life

Temi Olajide: Protect Your Kids From Bullying

Emma Uchendu: Before You Accept That Job Offer

Advertisement
css.php