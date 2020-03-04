Music
Get Ready for Kizz Daniel’s 3rd Album “King of Love”
Kizz Daniel is set to release a new album titled “King of Love”, two years after his last album, “No Bad Songz“.
The singer announced his upcoming 3rd studio album on his Instagram page with a photo of his new tats “King of Love” and album cover with the caption, “King Of Love ❤️ || The Album #KOL2020”.
“King of Love” houses 5 tracks produced by Phil Keyz, Kris Beatz, Fancy, Young Jon, and Selebobo.
His first studio album was released in 2016 album “New Era” and the second “No Bad Songz”, a 20 track album released in 2018, under FlyBoy Inc.
Check out the tracklist: