Scoop
Laura Ikeji is Introducing Us to Baby Laurel!
Fashion entrepreneur Laura Ikeji welcomed a baby girl over the weekend and now the new mum is introducing us to her baby Laurel.
She shared a photo of her cute daughter with the caption:
Issa girl and she looks AMAZING. Y’all know I wasn’t gonna post without makeup and hair right??? I’m Laura!💅😂😂😂. Her name is Laurel and she’s Laura’s baby girl for life.
Photo Credit: lauraikeji
Mariam Fashola
March 2, 2020 at 2:30 pm
Awww congratulations laura, God bless her,plus she’s a cutie