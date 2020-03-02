Laura Ikeji is Introducing Us to Baby Laurel!

Fashion entrepreneur Laura Ikeji welcomed a baby girl over the weekend and now the new mum is introducing us to her baby Laurel.

She shared a photo of her cute daughter with the caption:

Issa girl and she looks AMAZING. Y’all know I wasn’t gonna post without makeup and hair right??? I’m Laura!💅😂😂😂. Her name is Laurel and she’s Laura’s baby girl for life.

Photo Credit: lauraikeji