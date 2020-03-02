Connect with us

“Original Copy” – that’s the Title of DJ Cuppy’s Debut EP

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

DJ Cuppy has officially announced the name of her highly anticipated debut EP – “Original Copy,” which is set for release this year.

The title of her debut EP was chosen by her fans in a Twitter poll, after it got the highest number of votes.

Cuppy listed “Guest Host”, “The Cupcake”, “Original Cuppy” and “Only Choice” as the intended names, with “The Cupcake” coming very close to being the winner.

We definitely can’t wait for “Original Copy.”

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

