Happiness is Coming in April! Brymo is Finally Dropping New Album "Yellow"

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Two years after his critically acclaimed sixth studio album Oṣó, Brymo has just hinted that his highly anticipated new album will be dropping soon.

The “Ara” crooner is returning with a bang on April 1st, 2020, and the album is titled “Yellow“.

In a previous post on Instagram, he asked his fans to help with a titled for his album. He wrote:

Help!!!!…. lol .. So project 2020 is the code name of my new album, and it’s now time to decide on an actual title and I need your opinions… pls comment with suggestions for an alt-pop electronic album about love and survival, how one affects the other,… lets go!!!

Today, he made the announcement of the album title and release date on Instagram. He wrote:

Final vocals were laid for my new album “Yellow” earlier today.. album in stores on The 1st of April 2020…

He further hinted more information about the album and a gave shout out to M.I Abaga, Denrele Edun and Jesse Jags. 

Special S/o to uncle Pat in okokomaiko, to Joke, Lanre Lawal and Mikkyme Joses.. to Denrele Edun, to Jude Abaga, Audu Maikori, Paul Okeugo, Yahya Maikori, Jesse Abaga And Panshak Zamani….. “Yellow” is the last 15 years squeezed into 16 songs… happiness is coming this April…

