This is Us! Lilian & Shola’s Beautiful Wedding Ceremony in Lagos

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Do you know the saying, no party like a Lagos party?  The #LISH2020 wedding was just that.

Lilian and Shola tied the knot in a very beautiful wedding ceremony. They started off with a captivating traditional wedding which was a mix of the Edo and Yoruba cultures and then the white wedding.  The distinct culture of the bride was clearly seen through their gorgeous regal outfits and the decor. They also highlighted the culture of the groom.

Their white wedding ceremony was just as beautiful.  It was fun from the exchange of gifts, bridal prep, church wedding and then all the beautiful moments to love from their reception. At the reception, it was straight up a Lagos party, turn-up was on a high.

Enjoy all the incredible highlights from #LISH2020. You should check their pre-wedding shoot too on www.bellanaijaweddings.ccom.

 

 

 

 

Traditional Wedding

 

 

 

Credits

Photography: @keziie
Planner: @etaleventsng
Makeup: @rtmbeautyandmakeupstudio
Hairstyling: @marieghold
Beads: @glambeadsbyseline
Outfit: @elanfashion_ng
Hair@marieghold
Bouquet@lovebugflorist
Decor: @ornatebyetal

