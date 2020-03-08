Connect with us

Weddings

It Started on Instagram! Karen & Maduka's Pre-wedding Shoot +Love Story

Weddings

Here's Your Weekly Recap on all the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Aku & Michael's White Wedding in Ghana

Weddings

Yours Always! Nkechi's & Ladipo's Charming Pre-wedding Shoot

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 326

Weddings

They Thought they'd be Perfect for Each Other & they were Right! Tofunmi & Mosope's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Sweet Spot Weddings

All the Good Vibes at Jummai & Jide's Beautiful Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

He had his Eyes on her from the First Meeting! Rama & Kwame's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

All The Exciting Stories You Need To Read Right Now on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Cherrelle & Daniel's Ghanaian-Nigerian Traditional Wedding

Weddings

It Started on Instagram! Karen & Maduka’s Pre-wedding Shoot +Love Story

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

There’s a way love brightens up everywhere.

Karen and Maduka will totally brighten up your day with their charming smiles, beautiful chemistry and amazing pre-wedding photos. Their love story is just beautiful. They started from Instagram, moved to Snapchat and then eventually got each other’s contact.  From the very first meeting, Maduka knew what he wanted, made it known to Karen, and now here they are!

 

How We Met
By the bride, Karen

Maduka and I were friends on Instagram for about three years and afterwards, he added me on Snapchat. We exchanged numbers on one of the days we were chatting and a few days after he asked me out on a date which I agreed to. From the very beginning, he made his intentions known that he wanted a serious relationship. He said he didn’t want us to waste each other’s time so if I wasn’t interested I should let him know. It took me a while to make up my mind and when I finally did “ We became official”. We dated for about six months and in between, we had our fights and quarrels but we scaled through and became stronger.

 

Our Proposal Story
By the bride, Karen

At this point, I was convinced in my soul that I was going to marry him. Our families met and the plans started yet no sign of a ring.  I kept asking myself what kind of a guy is this. The annoying part was that he already dashed my hopes of having a romantic proposal so I wasn’t expecting any scene because he told me he doesn’t like too much drama. I went to his house after a meeting with our planner we finally chose @qmaravieplanners, he woke me up the following morning with a beautiful ring and handed it to me. He said he couldn’t imagine spending the rest of his life with anyone else but me and that he loved me so much. I blushed, hugged and kissed him then took pictures The rest they say is HISTORY.

 

 

Credits

Bride: @snuggle_bunny056
Groom:  @maton_synergy
Photography: @weddingsbyyjpictures
Planner: @qmaravieplanners
Makeup: @debbyluster

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Atoke: The Woman Whose Name I Was Given

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: Power Corrupts

Chioma Ozoemelam: Protecting Yourself in the Midst of a Pandemic

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Home is Where the Heart Is

Advertisement
css.php