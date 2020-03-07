Connect with us

Weddings

Here's Your Weekly Recap on all the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Aku & Michael's White Wedding in Ghana

Weddings

Yours Always! Nkechi's & Ladipo's Charming Pre-wedding Shoot

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 326

Weddings

They Thought they'd be Perfect for Each Other & they were Right! Tofunmi & Mosope's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Sweet Spot Weddings

All the Good Vibes at Jummai & Jide's Beautiful Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

He had his Eyes on her from the First Meeting! Rama & Kwame's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

All The Exciting Stories You Need To Read Right Now on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Cherrelle & Daniel's Ghanaian-Nigerian Traditional Wedding

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 325

Weddings

Here’s Your Weekly Recap on all the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

First, let’s see the pre-wedding shoots.

Karen & Maduka’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story will Brighten Up Your Day

Yay to Natalie & Daniel’s Pre-wedding Shoot + their Love Story is Super Sweet💕

Then the beautiful weddings this week…

 

The #LISH2020 White Wedding was Completely Amazing in Every Way

Fall in Love with Lilian & Shola’s Vibrant Trad Wedding

Ugo & Ekene’s Wedding in Enugu is Dripping the Beauty of the Igbo Culture

Honeymoon spots we discovered…

Loving the Lush Landscape of this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Hawaii

Baecation in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Spain is a Must

A Big Yes to a Baecation in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Riviera Maya

Beauty looks to love and inspire your big day.

 

This Fulani Bridal Beauty Inspiration Look is Everything and More

This Bridal Shoot is all the White Wedding Glam Inspo You Need

Today’s Bridal Beauty Look is Just Like Fine Wine

This Trad Bridal Beauty will Make You Want to Rock a Blue Smokey Look

Next up, all the wedding inspiration you need…

 

This Jolie Bridal’s Debut Collection is a Chic Bride’s Dream

This Bridal Styled Shoot is a Burst of Beauty and Elegance

Something to help with the wedding planning process…

 

You’ll Definitely Need these 5 Tips by Mo to Plan your Dream Wedding

Finally, the trending wedding moments this week…

 

The #Moshey2019 Wedding Video is all Shades of Beautiful

Watch Francis’ Sleek Garter Removal at the #TheAgudosiAffair Reception

Aisha’s Vibe was 💯 for her Civil Wedding Bridal Prep

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: Power Corrupts

Chioma Ozoemelam: Protecting Yourself in the Midst of a Pandemic

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Home is Where the Heart Is

Here’s How You Can Support Health Practitioners As they Combat the Coronavirus

Advertisement
css.php