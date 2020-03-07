Weddings
Here’s Your Weekly Recap on all the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija Weddings
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.
Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
First, let’s see the pre-wedding shoots.
Karen & Maduka’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story will Brighten Up Your Day
Yay to Natalie & Daniel’s Pre-wedding Shoot + their Love Story is Super Sweet💕
Then the beautiful weddings this week…
Fall in Love with Lilian & Shola’s Vibrant Trad Wedding
Ugo & Ekene’s Wedding in Enugu is Dripping the Beauty of the Igbo Culture
Honeymoon spots we discovered…
Loving the Lush Landscape of this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Hawaii
Baecation in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Spain is a Must
A Big Yes to a Baecation in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Riviera Maya
Beauty looks to love and inspire your big day.
This Fulani Bridal Beauty Inspiration Look is Everything and More
This Bridal Shoot is all the White Wedding Glam Inspo You Need
Today’s Bridal Beauty Look is Just Like Fine Wine
This Trad Bridal Beauty will Make You Want to Rock a Blue Smokey Look
Next up, all the wedding inspiration you need…
This Jolie Bridal’s Debut Collection is a Chic Bride’s Dream
This Bridal Styled Shoot is a Burst of Beauty and Elegance
Something to help with the wedding planning process…
You’ll Definitely Need these 5 Tips by Mo to Plan your Dream Wedding
Finally, the trending wedding moments this week…