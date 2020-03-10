You already know we are excited about this one.

In October 2019, Nollywood actor and model Emmanuel Ikubese and celebrity makeup artist, Anita Adetoye of Anita Brows had their introduction ceremony and it was so green and beautiful. Now, we get to see their beautiful fun pre-wedding pictures captured by Bedge Pictures. For these two, it’s all fun, play and lots of love on the display with their pre-wedding and we are totally loving it.

The #RoadToBae2020 fully activated!

Credits

Bride-to-be: @anita.adetoye

Groom-to-be: @emmanuelikubese

Photography: @bedgepictures

Videography: @bedgefilms